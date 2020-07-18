Hiscox (LON:HSX) PT Raised to GBX 913

Hiscox (LON:HSX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 903 ($11.11) to GBX 913 ($11.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HSX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 875 ($10.77) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,225 ($15.08) to GBX 860 ($10.58) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,078.46 ($13.27).

Get Hiscox alerts:

Shares of LON HSX opened at GBX 809.60 ($9.96) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 804.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,011.18. Hiscox has a 52-week low of GBX 635.40 ($7.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,779 ($21.89). The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52.

Hiscox Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, including household, fine art and collectibles, and luxury motor via brokers, through a growing network of partnerships, and directly to consumers.

Featured Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.