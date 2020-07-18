Hi Mutual Society Price Tops $0.0084 on Major Exchanges (HMC)

Hi Mutual Society (CURRENCY:HMC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Hi Mutual Society has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $34,124.00 worth of Hi Mutual Society was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hi Mutual Society token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and OKEx. Over the last seven days, Hi Mutual Society has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045697 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.57 or 0.04874248 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00019534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00055799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00032063 BTC.

Hi Mutual Society Profile

Hi Mutual Society (HMC) is a token. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Hi Mutual Society’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,100,000 tokens. Hi Mutual Society’s official Twitter account is @HMSCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hi Mutual Society is hms.io

Buying and Selling Hi Mutual Society

Hi Mutual Society can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hi Mutual Society directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hi Mutual Society should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hi Mutual Society using one of the exchanges listed above.

