HEX (HEX) Hits Market Cap of $870.69 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. During the last week, HEX has traded up 1% against the dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $870.69 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HEX alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00077327 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00324914 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00050127 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012092 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00012258 BTC.

Datamine (DAM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001887 BTC.

About HEX

HEX (HEX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 252,704,241,231 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,182,895,486 tokens. HEX’s official website is hex.win . HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.