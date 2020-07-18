Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments boosted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,507 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned 0.11% of Hershey worth $28,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.98, for a total transaction of $37,920.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,970 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.71.

HSY stock opened at $136.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.16. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $109.88 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

