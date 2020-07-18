Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 327.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in American Express by 171.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of American Express stock opened at $95.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.30. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. TheStreet lowered American Express from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on American Express in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.13.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.