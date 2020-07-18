Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,386,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.28.

NYSE LMT opened at $368.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

