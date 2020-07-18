Heritage Wealth Advisors Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 70.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AT&T were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Northside Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 82,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $30.25 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura decreased their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

