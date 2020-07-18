Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 82 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,969,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,460,849,000 after purchasing an additional 591,816 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,050,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,644,000 after buying an additional 322,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,951,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,461,447,000 after buying an additional 23,941 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,951,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $966,607,000 after buying an additional 204,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $817,182,000 after buying an additional 39,257 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ISRG. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $622.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. OTR Global lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.21.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $125,532.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,879.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.76, for a total transaction of $1,511,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,348.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,223 shares of company stock worth $18,611,408 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ISRG opened at $650.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $576.04 and a 200 day moving average of $549.18. The company has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.93. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $654.80.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

