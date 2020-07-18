Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 6,937 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,937 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Facebook were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Facebook by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 602,246 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $123,611,000 after buying an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $1,491,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 55,914 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $242.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $686.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Argus increased their target price on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

