Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 591 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Enbridge were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Enbridge by 22.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,533,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059,331 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Enbridge by 746.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 11.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 18,852,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $745,793,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.85. Enbridge Inc has a 1 year low of $22.57 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.