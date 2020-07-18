Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 591 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,206,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 34.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,564.41.

GOOGL opened at $1,516.85 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,576.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,034.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,448.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,364.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

