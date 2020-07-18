Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 5,809 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 97.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Corning by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Corning by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $523,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 479,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.73.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

