Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 3,233 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southern were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after acquiring an additional 541,205 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,073,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,774,000 after acquiring an additional 441,612 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,943,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,719,000 after acquiring an additional 940,199 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after acquiring an additional 310,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,436,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $565,479,000 after acquiring an additional 177,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $54.58 on Friday. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average of $59.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.42.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.26, for a total value of $148,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,710,932.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.47, for a total transaction of $108,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,262.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,590. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group downgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus upgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

