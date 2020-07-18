Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 2,698 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Trane were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,771,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,428,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,671,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in Trane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,893,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cowen downgraded Trane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Trane from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Trane from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.86.

TT opened at $102.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.62. Trane has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

