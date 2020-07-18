Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,764 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly And Co by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,299,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,623,000 after buying an additional 3,420,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,055,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,531,000 after purchasing an additional 910,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,647,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,289,000 after purchasing an additional 270,650 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 125.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,192,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,841,000 after buying an additional 5,679,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $1,171,509,000. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $165.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.74 and its 200 day moving average is $146.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $170.75. The stock has a market cap of $157.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock worth $130,292,658. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.