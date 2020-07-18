Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 1,627 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 72.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

VB stock opened at $149.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.43. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $170.84.

