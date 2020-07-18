Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 149,367 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 149,367 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 17,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The stock has a market cap of $197.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.72.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

