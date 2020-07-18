Heritage Wealth Advisors Sells 11,436 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 68.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ares Capital were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in Ares Capital by 100.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 791.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 230.1% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 989.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 3,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the period. 33.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.35.

In other news, Director Michael K. Parks purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $29,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 1.17. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.83 million. Ares Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

