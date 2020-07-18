Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW)

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 103,101 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 267,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 86,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 120,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 23.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

GNW opened at $2.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GNW. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a report on Sunday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genworth Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.