Heritage Wealth Advisors Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,095,974,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 38,462.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,878,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,521 shares during the period. Swedbank purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at approximately $141,809,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Danaher by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,802,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $941,564,000 after acquiring an additional 619,550 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,210,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,731,000 after acquiring an additional 592,810 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $191.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.06. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $119.60 and a 12-month high of $192.00. The firm has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Danaher had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $187.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.25.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 141,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.69 per share, for a total transaction of $23,290,459.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,298,302 shares in the company, valued at $378,507,356.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rainer Blair sold 3,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.96, for a total transaction of $552,646.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,017,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,318 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,119. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

