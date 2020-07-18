Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181,518 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Community Bankers Trust were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 176,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 9.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,272,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after buying an additional 108,785 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 43.9% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 522,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 159,468 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 499,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 20,377 shares during the period.

Get Community Bankers Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $4.93 on Friday. Community Bankers Trust Corp has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESXB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bankers Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bankers Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.