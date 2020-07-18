Heritage Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 12,424.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,363 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.76. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $61.89 and a 12 month high of $107.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

