Heritage Wealth Advisors Purchases 10,983 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 784.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,912,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,296,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,955,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $575,076,000 after buying an additional 2,157,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,435,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,662,000 after buying an additional 1,071,048 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,602,000 after buying an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $144.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.79.

CAT opened at $136.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.67. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

