Heritage Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,017 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 21,721 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.1% of Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 243.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD opened at $260.38 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.47. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $261.29. The stock has a market cap of $277.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $260.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.47.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.