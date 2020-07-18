Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $347,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 64.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EMR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Argus raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

In other news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.