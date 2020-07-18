Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $301,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 632.1% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 205 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total transaction of $1,904,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,803,492.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.74, for a total transaction of $2,996,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,038,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,949,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 610,551 shares of company stock worth $109,793,357 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $187.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $202.82. The stock has a market cap of $167.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.02, a P/E/G ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $184.56 and its 200 day moving average is $171.90.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

