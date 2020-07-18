Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $297,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $147,003,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,280,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,667,000 after buying an additional 288,870 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,897,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,144,000 after buying an additional 96,920 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,161,000 after buying an additional 588,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4,565.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 767,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,412,000 after buying an additional 750,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $106.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $108.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

