Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $287,000 Stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Heritage Wealth Advisors cut its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the second quarter worth about $207,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NESTLE S A/S stock opened at $115.89 on Friday. NESTLE S A/S has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $115.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

