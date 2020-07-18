Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $229,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 586.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,150 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 903 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.1% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.95.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $408.06 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 6,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.36, for a total value of $2,686,354.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.08, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 49 shares of company stock worth $14,574 and sold 250,738 shares worth $93,670,532. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

