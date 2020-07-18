Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $2.53 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Heritage Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,164 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $195.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $133.93 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.50, for a total value of $1,361,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,469,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.