Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $158,000 Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,344 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $41.42 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.55%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

