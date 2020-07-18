Heritage Wealth Advisors Grows Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,700 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $581,599,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,824,825 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,314,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333,107 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $480,386,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,837,421 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $286,821,000 after purchasing an additional 797,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,023,409 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,054,000 after buying an additional 735,213 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $237.70 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $251.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 173.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,596,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

