Heritage Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 99.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the first quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Nomura raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.47% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

