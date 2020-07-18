Heritage Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 98.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,096 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Rivers Group raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 25,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 33,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $2,655,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet lowered Blackstone Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.77.

BX opened at $55.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 27.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.