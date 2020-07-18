Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 3,948 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 382.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cigna were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 1,035.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth $1,515,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after purchasing an additional 196,652 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

In related news, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 2,200 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.11, for a total transaction of $442,442.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,267,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $179.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

