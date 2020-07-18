Heritage Wealth Advisors Buys 376 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $99.79 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

