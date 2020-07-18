Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 387.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 316.7% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $175.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.47. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $391.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.07.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

