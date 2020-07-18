Heritage Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 489.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 19.0% during the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth $304,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 117.4% in the second quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $381.83.

Shares of NOC opened at $306.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

