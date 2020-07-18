Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OMI. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Owens & Minor by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Owens & Minor by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Owens & Minor by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMI stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $512.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is 1.79%.

Several research analysts have commented on OMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Owens & Minor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

In other news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 10,000 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $72,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

