Heritage Wealth Advisors Acquires 74,595 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3,390.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Morgan Stanley cut Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.14.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $55.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 56.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

