Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) received a €60.00 ($67.42) target price from Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

HFG has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on Hellofresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hellofresh presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €44.47 ($49.97).

HFG stock opened at €45.00 ($50.56) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €43.30 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -772.58. Hellofresh has a 1-year low of €8.13 ($9.13) and a 1-year high of €53.35 ($59.94).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

