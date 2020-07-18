HeidelbergCement’s (HEI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC set a €67.00 ($75.28) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($48.31) price target on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. HeidelbergCement presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €61.71 ($69.34).

ETR HEI opened at €52.60 ($59.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €50.30. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €29.00 ($32.58) and a 12-month high of €70.38 ($79.08). The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.61.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

