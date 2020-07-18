Head-To-Head Survey: Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) & Boc Hong Kong (NASDAQ:BHKLY)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) and Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Boc Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peapack-Gladstone Financial 15.64% 7.52% 0.72% Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.0% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial pays out 8.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Boc Hong Kong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peapack-Gladstone Financial $235.37 million 1.39 $47.43 million $2.44 7.13 Boc Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.34 $4.11 billion N/A N/A

Boc Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and Boc Hong Kong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peapack-Gladstone Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00 Boc Hong Kong 0 1 1 0 2.50

Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.53%. Given Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peapack-Gladstone Financial is more favorable than Boc Hong Kong.

Summary

Peapack-Gladstone Financial beats Boc Hong Kong on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Private Wealth Management. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides working capital lines of credit, term loans for fixed asset acquisitions, commercial mortgages, multi-family mortgages, and other forms of asset-based financing services; and residential mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and other second mortgage loans. In addition, it offers asset management services; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian, and guardian; and other financial planning, tax preparation, and advisory services. Further, the company operates automated teller machines at 24 locations; and provides telephone and Internet banking, merchant credit card, and customer support sales services. Its private banking clients include businesses, non-profits, and consumers; and wealth management clients comprise individuals, families, foundations, endowments, trusts, and estates. The company operates its private banking locations in Bedminster, Morristown, Princeton, and Teaneck, New Jersey; and wealth management branches in Somerset, Morris, Hunterdon, and Union counties. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation was founded in 1921 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

