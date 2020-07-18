Head to Head Survey: ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) and SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY)

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) and ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

SGS has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of SGS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SGS and ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SGS N/A N/A N/A ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SGS pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SGS and ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SGS $6.86 billion 2.88 $657.40 million N/A N/A ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR $19.51 billion 0.99 $1.12 billion $1.70 14.29

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than SGS.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SGS and ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SGS 2 7 1 0 1.90 ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR 0 3 5 0 2.63

Summary

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR beats SGS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services. The company offers inspection services to reduce risk, control quality and quantity, and meet relevant regulatory requirements in various regions and markets; and product testing services. It also provides verification services; certification services that enable its customers to demonstrate that their products, processes, systems, and services are compliant with national and international regulations and standards; workforce training services; and consultancy, outsourcing, and data analytics services. The company serves the agriculture and food, chemical, construction, consumer goods and retail, energy, environment, health and safety, industrial manufacturing, life sciences, logistics, mining, oil and gas, public, risk management, sustainability, trade, and transportation sectors. SGS SA was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

ASSD BRIT FOODS/ADR Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and sale of sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, lingerie, children's wear, menswear, footwear, accessories, hosiery, beauty, and homeware. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

