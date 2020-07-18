Head to Head Review: Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) & Ares Capital (OTCMKTS:ARCC)

Molori Energy (OTCMKTS:MOLOF) and Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Molori Energy and Ares Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molori Energy $680,000.00 7.48 -$350,000.00 N/A N/A Ares Capital $1.53 billion 3.92 $793.00 million $1.89 7.49

Ares Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Molori Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Molori Energy and Ares Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molori Energy N/A N/A -249.54% Ares Capital -2.17% 10.81% 5.28%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.1% of Ares Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ares Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Molori Energy and Ares Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molori Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Ares Capital 0 0 10 0 3.00

Ares Capital has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Ares Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ares Capital is more favorable than Molori Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Molori Energy has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ares Capital has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ares Capital beats Molori Energy on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Molori Energy Company Profile

Molori Energy Inc. explores for oil and gas resource deposits. The company was formerly known as Taipan Resources Inc. and changed its name to Molori Energy Inc. in January 2017. Molori Energy Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

