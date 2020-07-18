Head-To-Head Review: Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) versus Columbia Sportswear (OTCMKTS:COLM)

Centric Brands (OTCMKTS:CTRCQ) and Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.5% of Centric Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.8% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.1% of Centric Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of Columbia Sportswear shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Centric Brands and Columbia Sportswear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centric Brands N/A N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear 8.68% 14.34% 8.98%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Centric Brands and Columbia Sportswear’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centric Brands $596.60 million 0.00 -$123.77 million N/A N/A Columbia Sportswear $3.04 billion 1.69 $330.49 million $4.72 16.48

Columbia Sportswear has higher revenue and earnings than Centric Brands.

Risk and Volatility

Centric Brands has a beta of -0.29, indicating that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Columbia Sportswear has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Centric Brands and Columbia Sportswear, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centric Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Columbia Sportswear 0 4 7 0 2.64

Columbia Sportswear has a consensus price target of $105.60, suggesting a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Columbia Sportswear’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Columbia Sportswear is more favorable than Centric Brands.

Summary

Columbia Sportswear beats Centric Brands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centric Brands

Centric Brands Inc. designs, produces, merchandises, manages, markets, and distributes kid's wear, and women's and men's accessories and apparel in North America and international markets. The company also licenses approximately 100 brands across its core product categories, including kid's, women's, and men's accessories and apparel. Its owned brands include Hudson, a designer and marketer of women's and men's branded denim and apparel; Robert Graham, an eclectic apparel and accessories brand; and SWIMS, a Scandinavian lifestyle brand for a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company sells its products through its owned retail stores, e-commerce Websites, retail partners' Websites, and partner shop-in-shops, as well as to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It operates retail stores for its Robert Graham and SWIMS brands. As of May 15, 2019, the company operated 31 Robert Graham brand stores, which consisted of 19 full price stores and 12 outlet stores; and 3 SWIMS brand outlet stores, which consisted of 1 full price store and 2 outlet stores. The company was formerly known as Differential Brands Group Inc. and changed its name to Centric Brands Inc. in October 2018. Centric Brands Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York. On May 18, 2020, Centric Brands Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name. It also offers footwear products, including hiking boots, trail running shoes, rugged cold weather boots, sandals, and casual shoes for men, women, and youth under the Columbia and SOREL brands. The company sells its products through wholesale distribution channels, direct-to-consumer channels, independent distributors, and licensees, as well as directly to consumers through its network of branded and outlet retail stores, and online. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 113 outlet retail stores and 23 branded retail stores in the United States; 120 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Japan; 154 concession-based, branded, outlet, and shop-in-shop locations in Korea; 32 outlet, shop-in-shop and concession-based locations, as well as 1 branded retail store in various locations in Western Europe; and 9 outlet retail stores in Canada. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

