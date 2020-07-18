Head-To-Head Review: Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) versus First Midwest Bancorp (NYSE:FMBI)

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) and First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banc of California and First Midwest Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banc of California $403.23 million 1.24 $23.76 million $0.79 12.66 First Midwest Bancorp $861.62 million 1.66 $199.74 million $1.98 6.33

First Midwest Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Banc of California. First Midwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banc of California, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.6% of Banc of California shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of Banc of California shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of First Midwest Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Banc of California and First Midwest Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banc of California 0 3 1 0 2.25 First Midwest Bancorp 0 2 3 0 2.60

Banc of California presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.00%. First Midwest Bancorp has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.66%. Given First Midwest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Midwest Bancorp is more favorable than Banc of California.

Dividends

Banc of California pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Midwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Banc of California pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Midwest Bancorp pays out 28.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Midwest Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. First Midwest Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banc of California and First Midwest Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banc of California 2.79% 5.86% 0.49% First Midwest Bancorp 19.76% 8.10% 1.05%

Risk & Volatility

Banc of California has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Midwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Midwest Bancorp beats Banc of California on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides various commercial and consumer loan products, such as commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; multifamily loans; construction and renovation loans; single family residential mortgage loans; warehouse loans; asset, insurance, or security-backed loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer and business lines of credit; small business administration loans; and other consumer loans. In addition, the company offers automated bill payment, cash and treasury management, foreign exchange, card payment, remote and mobile deposit capture, automated clearing house origination, wire transfer, direct deposit, and Internet banking services; and master demand accounts, interest rate swaps, and safe deposit boxes. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 32 full service branches in San Diego, Orange, Santa Barbara, and Los Angeles counties in California. The company was formerly known as First PacTrust Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Banc of California, Inc. in July 2013. Banc of California, Inc. was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties. In addition, the company offers treasury management products and services comprising automated clearing house collection, lockbox, remote deposit capture, and financial electronic data interchange; wire transfer, account reconciliation, controlled disbursement, direct deposit, and positive pay services; information reporting services; corporate credit cards; and liquidity management, fraud prevention, and merchant services. Further, it provides fiduciary and executor, financial planning, investment advisory, employee benefit plan, and private banking services to corporate and public retirement plans, foundations and endowments, high net worth individuals, and multi-employer trust funds. Additionally, the company offers debit and automated teller machine, and credit cards; Internet and mobile, and telephone banking services; and financial education services. It serves commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers. The company operates 120 locations and 177 automated teller machines in greater Chicago metropolitan area, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois, and eastern Iowa. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

