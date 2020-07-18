Head to Head Comparison: Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) versus Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 1 0 2.00 Kilroy Realty 0 6 9 0 2.60

Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $14.42, indicating a potential upside of 35.24%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $71.53, indicating a potential upside of 23.93%. Given Brandywine Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brandywine Realty Trust is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 6.50% 2.25% 0.93% Kilroy Realty 23.13% 4.27% 2.24%

Dividends

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kilroy Realty pays out 49.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Brandywine Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Kilroy Realty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.13 $34.27 million $1.43 7.45 Kilroy Realty $837.45 million 7.93 $195.44 million $3.91 14.76

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Brandywine Realty Trust. Brandywine Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Brandywine Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies. At December 31, 2018, the company's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 13.2 million square feet of office space located in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle and 200 residential units located in the Hollywood submarket of Los Angeles. The stabilized portfolio was 94.4% occupied and 96.6% leased. In addition, KRC had three projects under construction totaling approximately 1.3 million square feet of office space that was 37% leased, 801 residential units and 96,000 square feet of retail space that was 91% leased, as well as two projects in the tenant improvement phase totaling approximately 1.2 million square feet of office and PDR space. The office components of the two projects are fully leased to Adobe and Dropbox. The company's commitment and leadership position in sustainability has been recognized by various industry groups across the world. In September 2018, the company was recognized by GRESB both as North American leader across all asset classes and a global leader among all publicly traded real estate companies. Other sustainability accolades include NAREIT's Leader in the Light award for the past five years, the EPA's highest honor of Sustained Excellence and winner of Energy Star Partner of the Year for the past five years. The company is listed in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index. At the end of the fourth quarter, the company's stabilized portfolio was 63% LEED certified and 79% of eligible properties were ENERGY STAR certified.

