Head-To-Head Comparison: Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Credicorp (OTCMKTS:BAP)

Boc Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Boc Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $8.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Credicorp pays out 54.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

0.1% of Boc Hong Kong shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Credicorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Credicorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boc Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.34 $4.11 billion N/A N/A Credicorp $4.96 billion 2.07 $1.28 billion $15.94 8.06

Boc Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than Credicorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Boc Hong Kong and Credicorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boc Hong Kong 0 1 1 0 2.50 Credicorp 2 4 2 0 2.00

Credicorp has a consensus target price of $186.20, indicating a potential upside of 44.89%. Given Credicorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Boc Hong Kong.

Profitability

This table compares Boc Hong Kong and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boc Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A Credicorp 19.30% 12.62% 1.72%

Volatility and Risk

Boc Hong Kong has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Credicorp beats Boc Hong Kong on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boc Hong Kong

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance. The company offers savings, current, and time deposit accounts; mortgage plans; overdrafts; personal loans; personal life, medical and accident, travel and leisure, business protection, home, domestic helper, motor, and golfer insurance products; wealth management services; and Internet, phone, and mobile banking services. It also provides cross-border services for corporate customers; business banking, trade finance and services, investment, treasury, corporate collection and payment, e-commerce, and card services; small business, asset-pledge, machinery and equipment financing, and project financing and syndicated loans; and payroll, custody, and cash management services; and business comprehensive, property, liability, group, and retailer comprehensive insurance plans. In addition, it provides investment products and services, including securities, foreign exchange, fund, precious metals and FX margin, bonds, currency linked investment, structured products, bonds, and savings plans. The company operates approximately 200 branches, 270 automated banking centers, and approximately 1,000 self-service machines. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1917 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. The company is considered a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited is a subsidiary of BOC Hong Kong (BVI) Limited.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. It also issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. In addition, the company offers microfinance, including the management of loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Further, it provides investment brokerage and management services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; and engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market. Additionally, it structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. Credicorp Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

