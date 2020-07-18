Head to Head Analysis: SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) vs. ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) and ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and ITM Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SCI Engineered Materials $12.95 million 0.34 $310,000.00 N/A N/A ITM Power $5.99 million 202.84 -$12.33 million N/A N/A

SCI Engineered Materials has higher revenue and earnings than ITM Power.

Profitability

This table compares SCI Engineered Materials and ITM Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCI Engineered Materials 1.87% 6.66% 3.07% ITM Power N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SCI Engineered Materials and ITM Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCI Engineered Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A ITM Power 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.6% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of SCI Engineered Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SCI Engineered Materials has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITM Power has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SCI Engineered Materials beats ITM Power on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. manufactures and supplies materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, flat panel displays, photonics, glass, thin film batteries, transparent electronics, and thin film solar products. Its materials are used to produce nano layers of metals and oxides for advanced material systems; and in applying decorative coatings for end uses, such as sink faucets to produce various electronic, photonic, and semiconductor products. The company serves domestic and multi-national corporations, universities, and research institutions. It distributes its products directly, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives in the United States; and independent distributors and manufacturers' representatives internationally. The company was formerly known as Superconductive Components, Inc. and changed its name to SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. in 2007. SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.

About ITM Power

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, clean fuel production, and renewable chemistry in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers HGas for power-to-gas applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions. In addition, it operates 13 hydrogen refueling stations. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Sumitomo Corporation for the development of multi-megawatt projects in Japan. ITM Power Plc was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

